Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $597,135.00 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

