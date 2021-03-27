Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TME. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

