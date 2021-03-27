Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TME. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
