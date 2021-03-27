Renasant Bank Buys Shares of 12,143 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,143 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $149.20 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.