Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Strong Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.76. Approximately 923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

