M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 1,987 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Post by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3,581.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

