M&T Bank Corp Takes $204,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IYH opened at $252.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.21. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $178.13 and a 12-month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

