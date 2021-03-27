749 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $139.88 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

