M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

