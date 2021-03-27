M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

