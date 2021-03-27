CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

