Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $35,000 in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.70. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

