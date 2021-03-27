Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $64,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

