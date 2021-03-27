Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

