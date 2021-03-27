Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,911 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Groupon worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

