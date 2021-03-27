Morgan Stanley Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $43.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.