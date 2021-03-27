Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $286.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 54,397 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

