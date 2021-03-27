Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $285,103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $74,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,786,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $29,558,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $29,184,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

