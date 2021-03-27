Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

