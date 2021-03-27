Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 154,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

