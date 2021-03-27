United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) President Christopher P. Testa Sells 22,000 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $33.99 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.51.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
