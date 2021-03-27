Piper Sandler Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.93.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 937.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.