Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,914,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,354,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.82 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. eXp World’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

