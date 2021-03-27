Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,855 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Opera were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Opera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Opera by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

