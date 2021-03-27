Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Teekay worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $383.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.