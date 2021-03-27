Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 13,479 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,913 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

