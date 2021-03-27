MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,860,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $35,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 960,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577,391 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

