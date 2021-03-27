SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after buying an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 4,435,834 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,073,000 after purchasing an additional 272,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after purchasing an additional 556,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.