Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 342,957 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

