Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Up 5.3%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 10,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 504,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $892.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

