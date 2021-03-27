Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.52

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 66195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$106.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,819.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,819.36.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

