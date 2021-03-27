Desjardins Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Buy

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of IMO opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

