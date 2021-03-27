Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

