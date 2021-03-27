Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

