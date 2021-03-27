Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $37.51. Approximately 46,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,726,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

