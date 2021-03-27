Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$203.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

