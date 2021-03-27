Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.