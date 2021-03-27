Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $269.99 million and a P/E ratio of -51.10.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.