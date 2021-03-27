Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.42 and last traded at $44.26. Approximately 74 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

CTBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $802.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

