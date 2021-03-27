Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 371.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

