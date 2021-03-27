Barclays PLC Sells 12,590 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Quotient Technology worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,502 shares of company stock worth $618,535. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

