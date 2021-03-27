Barclays PLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,326,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE CSV opened at $35.24 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $634.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

