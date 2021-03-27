Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $138,000 Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realogy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Realogy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 710,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realogy stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

