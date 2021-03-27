12,873 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

GLUU stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

