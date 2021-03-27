Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBI. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

