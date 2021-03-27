Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,883,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,605,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Genworth Financial by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 754,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

