Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Cincinnati Bell worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

