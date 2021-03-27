Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.45 Million Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

