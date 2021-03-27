Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,692 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,085,354. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

