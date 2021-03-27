Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Cactus worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,253,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,195,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,844.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

