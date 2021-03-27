Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,586,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 130.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

